A Ryokan-Inspired Rainforest Escape on British Columbia’s Bowen Island

By Charlotte Boate s
It’s six o’clock in the morning, and the soft pastel light of the sunrise is starting to make its way through the branches of the evergreen trees just outside my window. I’m up early for a private morning soak in the bathhouse at Kitoki Inn, a boutique escape on British Columbia’s wildly beautiful Bowen Island. The bathhouse, which draws inspiration from Japanese onsen, is only steps from my cabin. From the vantage point of the open-air hot tub, a lush rainforest of cedars and firs lies just beyond. In the calm morning air and with the sound of the wind gently rustling through the trees, a moment of serenity here feels natural and effortless.

