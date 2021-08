Dear Harriette: My roommate recently suffered the loss of her mother. I, on the other hand, have never lost a close family member. She is sad — and reasonably so. She often mopes around the apartment with a certain empty look in her eyes. She took time off from work, which I think was the right decision. I’m just not sure what I should be doing in this situation. I don’t know if she wants to talk through her mother’s death or just pretend like it never happened. I’m not even sure which one would be the healthy decision. How do I help her through such a difficult time? — Dealing With Grief.