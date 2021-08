— Are you ready to launch your product? Have you started taking on new projects? Are you a new business owner? If so, you might have faced many difficulties coming your way. Getting yourself with the courage to assemble a team in fulfilling your projects is quite a tiresome task, no one can ever dare to step into it. Have you committed such a “Crime” to make your dreams come true? You’re on the right track, keep yourself together and do your best. But here is the problem, you might have been unaware of the business plan that can reach you where you always wanted to be. This is a lengthy document consist of all details about what business does exactly for you.