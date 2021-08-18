Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Touchdown Wire asks 'Where are we with Joe Borrow?'

By Patrick Conn
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ua78_0bVbWDI900

Looking at the storylines for week two of the NFL preseason, eyes turn towards Cincinnati, Ohio, and the Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow was held out of the opening preseason game and the Bengals went with backup Brandon Allen as the starter. Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield ponders where we are at with Burrow?

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor already stated that Burrow will not play on Friday night against the Washington Football Team, after sitting out the Bengals’ first game of the preseason last week.

Joe Burrow is awaiting his first live-action of the year following the horrific knee injury that sidelined him after 10 games last year. While playing the Washington Football Team in late November he suffered an injury that would require surgery and ending his rookie campaign.

One report suggests that Burrow has indicated his desire to play prior to the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 12. As Schofield points out in his storylines to watch, the Burrow situation has multiple layers.

The team watched their No. 1 overall pick go down with an injury due to the lack of protection in front of him. They responded by drafting his former teammate Ja’Marr Chase with the No. 5 overall selection instead of top offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who was taken just two picks later.

The recovery of the former Heisman Trophy winner is the other part of this equation.

As for the recovery, I do think it is fair to caution a bit of patience. If you look at the history of quarterbacks returning from ACL injuries (Carson Wentz, Jimmy Garoppolo, Deshaun Watson, Tom Brady and others) you’ll see that it takes time for the quarterback to feel completely confident in his lower body. So reports of Burrow “struggling” or feeling “uncomfortable” during training camp should be viewed with that context.

Too often we have seen top players go down to an injury for a meaningless game. While Burrow would like to see live-action ahead of the season opener, the risk isn’t worth losing the Bengals’ franchise quarterback ahead of the season. Especially given that he is coming off major knee surgery.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
61K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Penei Sewell
Person
Zac Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Touchdown Wire#The Minnesota Vikings#Ja Marr Chase#Heisman Trophy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLCBS Sports

Joe Burrow is struggling in training camp and one Bengals receiver has a theory why

When the Cincinnati Bengals kicked off training camp this year, the expectation was that the offense would look explosive from Day 1. With Joe Burrow surrounded by offensive weapons like Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, it seemed like the Bengals would be in a position to move the ball at will against what was supposed to be an overmatched defense. However, that hasn't been the case so far.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bengals Reportedly Signing Former Ohio State Standout

The Cincinnati Bengals received devastating injury news for one of their rookies on Sunday. Joseph Ossai, a third-round pick out of Texas, will have knee surgery this week for a meniscus injury. Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, it’s believed Ossai will miss the entirety of the 2021 season. Ossai was projected to be a key contributor for the Bengals defense this upcoming season. He looked phenomenal in Cincinnati’s first preseason game, coming up with five quarterback pressures and a sack of Tom Brady.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

The draft bust alarms are ringing early for Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase

Things are not looking good in the preseason for Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. In Week 1 of the preseason, Chase was not able to show much for his hype, as he was only targeted once in the Bengals’ 19-14 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He caught that lone look, but it’s difficult to draw anything out of that microscopic amount of work. In Week 2, however, Chase saw his targets triple but he dropped all of them and finished with nothing to show for in a 17-13 loss on the road to the Washington Football Team.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ja’Marr Chase’s Brutal Performance vs. Washington

On Friday night, the NFL’s preseason rolled on with a contest between the Washington Football Team and Cincinnati Bengals. During the game, fans got their first look at No. 5 overall pick Ja’Marr Chase. The former standout LSU wide receiver re-united with his collegiate quarterback, Joe Burrow when the Bengals drafted him.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL 25 Under 25: Roquan Smith among brightest young stars of 2021

Even though Tom Brady continues to dominate the NFL at age 44, a bright crop of young talent is beginning to emerge across the league. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson, Christian McCaffrey, Jamal Adams, Myles Garrett and Quenton Nelson are all 25 years old, making them ineligible for this list. Still, from former MVPs and Pro Bowlers to 2021 draftees, the group of players under 25 remains stacked.
NFLNBC Sports

NFL 25 Under 25: Nick Bosa, Fred Warner headline 2021 young stars

Even though Tom Brady continues to dominate the NFL at age 44, a bright crop of young talent is beginning to emerge across the league. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson, Christian McCaffrey, Jamal Adams, Myles Garrett and Quenton Nelson are all 25 years old, making them ineligible for this list. Still, from former MVPs and Pro Bowlers to 2021 draftees, the group of players under 25 remains stacked.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Randall Cobb Sends 3-Word Message After Packers Trade

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. His return to the field came with a few notable concessions from the Packers, though. Rodgers re-worked his contract and will not be a free agent following the 2021 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy