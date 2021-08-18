Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California family of 3, their dog found dead in remote hiking area

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37OjAt_0bVbViQL00

MARIPOSA, Calif. — A northern California family that had been reported missing was found dead Tuesday on a hiking trail in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest.

The bodies of John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, 1-year-old daughter Muji and the family dog were discovered near an area known as Devil’s Gulch in the South Fork of the Merced River, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

A family friend had reported them missing Monday evening, and the family vehicle was located near where the bodies were found, The Mercury News reported.

According to deputies, there was no clear cause of death for any of the victims, and the scene is being handled as a hazardous materials situation, KRON reported.

“It could be a carbon monoxide situation. That’s one of the reasons why we’re treating it as a hazmat situation,” Kristie Mitchell, a spokeswoman with the sheriff’s office, told The Mercury News.

Mitchell also told the newspaper that the remote area where the bodies were found, close to Yosemite’s Hite Cove trail and known for its spectacular wildflower displays, had no cellphone service.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
69K+
Followers
61K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mariposa County, CA
State
California State
City
Mariposa, CA
Mariposa County, CA
Society
Mariposa County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Local
California Government
Mariposa County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Dog#Hiking Trail#Devil S Gulch#The Mercury News#Kron#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Montana StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Missing hiker’s body found in Montana mountains after nearly 2-month search

RED LODGE, Mont. — Twenty-three-year-old Tatum Morell set off on West Fork Trailhead near Montana’s Red Lodge on July 2 but never returned. The body of the experienced hiker and Montana State University graduate student in engineering was discovered by a group of hikers Saturday in the White Tail Peak area, the victim of an apparent rockslide, the Billings Gazette reported.
Mississippi StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Coronavirus: Mississippi threatens jail time, fines for COVID-19 patients who defy isolation order

Mississippi’s top health official on Friday issued an order threatening fines or jail time to residents who test positive for COVID-19 and fail to follow isolation guidelines. Mississippi residents, regardless of vaccination status, are required to self-isolate for 10 days immediately after learning of infection, the state health department said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy