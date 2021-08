DETROIT – Police are investigating Monday morning after a driver fatally struck a man standing in the middle of I-96 in Detroit. Michigan State Police say at about 2:35 a.m., the driver of a Mercury Mariner was traveling eastbound on I-96 in the Express lanes near Evergreen Road when they saw a man standing in the center lane. The driver, who was also in the center lane, reportedly told police that they saw the man and attempted to stop, but was unable to avoid hitting him.