CASETiFY Readies the Release of Its ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Capsule
CASETiFY has built on its recent release with KFC by unveiling its latest upcoming collaboration that celebrates the release of Malcolm D. Lee’s Space Jam: A New Legacy. The Hong Kong-based label — who have previously dropped a Looney Tunes-inspired capsule — has taken its usual offering of tech accessories and decorated them with graphics and motifs inspired by adventures seen within the new Space Jam film.hypebeast.com
