CASETiFY Readies the Release of Its 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Capsule

Cover picture for the articleCASETiFY has built on its recent release with KFC by unveiling its latest upcoming collaboration that celebrates the release of Malcolm D. Lee’s Space Jam: A New Legacy. The Hong Kong-based label — who have previously dropped a Looney Tunes-inspired capsule — has taken its usual offering of tech accessories and decorated them with graphics and motifs inspired by adventures seen within the new Space Jam film.

