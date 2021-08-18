CASETiFY Readies the Release of Its ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Capsule

Boundary is an off-world shooter that is coming out soon. This title came out of nowhere and nobody saw it coming. It definitely takes a fresh perspective on the first-person shooter genre. Developer Surgical Scalpels is taking the basic premise of Rainbow Six and taking it out into orbit. This game is a multiplayer team-based shooter where players will be taking control of “Astroperators” as they try to take over each other’s bases. Due to the zero-gravity atmosphere, gameplay takes on a whole new dimension with deathmatches. At launch, Boundary will have several game modes to try out. Even though some will be more favorable than others, they will offer intense interstellar action.