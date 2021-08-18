Trending: proposal on horseback and robots parkour

Cancel
By HNN Staff
hawaiinewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarsai Martin says she loves manapua, previews "Paw Patrol: The Movie" Marsai Martin is one of the stars of "Paw Patrol: The Movie." The 17-year-old has spent time here in Hawaii and says she loves local food. Cheap Eats. Cheap Eats: Mio Pastalogy. Updated: 4 hours ago. Guy Hagi checks...

Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Tinder for animals & the robot chameleon

Frolic Hawaii has found a new venue on the windward side where you can sip wine and eat some delicious dishes from some local favorites. Frolic's Maria Burke and Grace Lee go and check it out. The Morning Beat. Morning Beat: Unite Here Local 5. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
ElectronicsBBC

The parkour robots landing backflips and leapfrogs

A human-like robot that was programmed to dance last year has now been taught parkour moves including back flips. Engineers at Boston Dynamics - a Massachusetts-based robotics company - have taught the machine to leap from step to step, jump over obstacles and make its way across balance beams. There...
Electronicsslashdot.org

Boston Dynamics Teaches Atlas Robot Parkour

Boston Dynamics taught its robots to dance last year, now one of them can complete a parkour course. The robot company, which is owned by Hyundai, has released two new videos today. The first shows off how well the Atlas robot can perform parkour, while the second video takes us behind the scenes and explains how Atlas works. It's actually the first time Atlas has managed to complete the complex obstacle course flawlessly, and Boston wants to celebrate that.
Electronicskgns.tv

Nimble robots crush parkour course

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Robotics scientists have proven that a multi-level obstacle course is no match for a pair of robots programmed for parkour!. Parkour is a high-intensity activity of moving rapidly across a series of obstacles. Made famous by countless skilled athletes on the internet and one bumbling boss...
ElectronicsGamespot

Watch Robots Do Parkour And Backflips In Stunning Futuristic-Looking Video

The advanced engineering company Boston Dynamics has released a stunning new video showing its Atlas robots doing parkour, including vaulting over objects and even performing backflips. "Through jumps, balance beams, and vaults, we push Atlas to its limits to discover the next generation of mobility, perception, and athletic intelligence," the...
ElectronicsPosted by
Robb Report

Watch Our Future Robot Overlords Nail a Parkour Course

The robots may not be ready to conquer humanity just yet, but apparently they’re ready to take us on in parkour. Boston Dynamics—makers of Spot, the $75,000 robotic dog—has just released a video depicting a pair of its bipedal Atlas robots showing off their surprising athletic prowess. No, the clip doesn’t feature anything that will make top-level traceurs shake in their shoes, but it does prove that the bipedal droids can run, vault and flip with ease. In the clip, which runs just over a minute, you can see one robot take a quick jog around an obstacle course, running along uneven...
EngineeringPosted by
92.9 NIN

Watch Sci-Fi Worthy Boston Dynamics Robot Run Parkour Course

Those brainiacs over at Boston Dynamics are at it again and I don't know whether to be amazed or scared to death. Maybe a little bit of both. For some reason robots fascinate me. From the early science fiction robots in Lost In Space and old movies on up to the Terminator and I Robot films. Now Boston Dynamics has a robot that can run parkour.
MoviesCollider

‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ Filmmakers Reveal Which Longtime Question They Finally Provide an Answer For

From director Cal Brunker, who also co-wrote the film with Bob Barlen and Billy Frolick, the animated feature PAW Patrol: The Movie follows Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups from the hit Nickelodeon series, as they face off with heir biggest rival and fight to save the citizens of the metropolis known as Adventure City. With new gadgets, gear and ultra cool vehicles, German Shepherd police dog Chase, Dalmation firedog Marshall, Cockapoo aviator Skye, construction Bulldog Rubble, mixed breed Rocky who can put any tool to good use, Labrador water rescuer Zuma, and their new pal and local miniature Dachshund Liberty must band together and overcome their own fears, in order to successfully complete their mission.
Apparelallears.net

PHOTOS: The Newest Disney World Jewelry is Based on an Iconic Ride!

The Haunted Mansion in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is a classic Disney ride full of fun and 999 happy haunts!. Today, we spotted a new merch collection that celebrates this beloved Disney ride!. If you stop by Bayview Gifts in Disney’s Contemporary Resort, you’ll find a new collaboration from the...
TV & Videoshawaiinewsnow.com

Terry Hunter reviews RESPECT

Entertainment: Recording artist and Kamehameha School alumna explains the art of 'looping'. Kamehameha School alumna Kawehi Wight, who goes by "I AM KAWEHI," is a recording artist who lives in Kansas. She's known for "looping" music and explains how it works. Entertainment. The Keiki Council: How To Be A Super...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Costs for a Family of 4 to do Disney World at Christmas

Christmas time is a wonderful but expensive time to be at Disney World!. Today, we’re looking at how much it would cost for a family of four to visit Disney World during Christmastime this year!. For this article, we’ll calculate the cost for a family of four with two adults,...
WorldPopculture

Disney World Ending 2 Big Attractions in September

Disney World has some new attractions coming in September to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, but that means a couple of older attractions will need to close down to make room. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the fireworks displays "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" will both be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. New shows built around the anniversary theme will then launch to take their place.
AnimalsPosted by
Vice

Scientist Captures First-Ever Footage of a Tortoise Committing Grisly Murder

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a famous Aesop fable, a tortoise beats a hare in a foot race by taking it slow and steady. An astonishing new video has now captured a real-life tortoise using the same methodical approach to achieve a far more grisly outcome: straight-up biting off a baby bird’s head and devouring the chick whole.

