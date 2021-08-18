Trending: proposal on horseback and robots parkour

The robots may not be ready to conquer humanity just yet, but apparently they’re ready to take us on in parkour. Boston Dynamics—makers of Spot, the $75,000 robotic dog—has just released a video depicting a pair of its bipedal Atlas robots showing off their surprising athletic prowess. No, the clip doesn’t feature anything that will make top-level traceurs shake in their shoes, but it does prove that the bipedal droids can run, vault and flip with ease. In the clip, which runs just over a minute, you can see one robot take a quick jog around an obstacle course, running along uneven...