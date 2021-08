To coincide with the release of Paw Patrol: The Movie, we sat down with star Marsai Martin to find out all about the pup rescuers jump onto the big screen. Now airing in over 160 countries, Paw Patrol is a hugely successful television series that has been seen by millions so it was only a matter of time before “The Movie” (not discounting the other extended episodes that got cinema showings) made it into multiplexes and, after a year of uncertainty, its the perfect film for young families to grab some popcorn together. Martin, no stranger to success with her show Black-ish – which we spoke to her about with the 8th and final season due very soon – was filled in about the success of the show and the unique pressures that brought. We also talk about dogs, first responders and the importance of educating on the subject, and the unique recording sessions during the pandemic.