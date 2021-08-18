Three Prince George’s County Police Officers Arrested For Insurance Fraud

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that three Prince George’s County Police officers have been arrested for an alleged insurance fraud scheme.

Cpl. Mark Johnson, Cpl. Candance Tyler and Cpl. Michael Owen were charged with three counts of insurance fraud and other related crimes.

Authorities said allegations include filing false police reports and insurance claims to fraudulently obtain funds from insurance companies and financial institutions.

Johnson has been with the department since July 2007 and Tyler has been an officer since October 2011. Both have been suspended without pay since April 2020.

In addition, Owen is currently in custody and has been charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, first-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime. He is a 10 year veteran of the department and has been suspended without pay since January 2020.

Officials said additional officers have been charged from Anne Arundel County, Fairmont Heights and Maryland Park Police.

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook download the app.