Of all the documents required to buy a home, one of them stands out above the rest: the closing disclosure form. The closing disclosure form is a five-page federally required document that lays out to homeowners how much money they’ll need to have on hand to get the keys to their new home. It describes the terms of the loan, the length, and the interest rate. It’s one of the most important pieces of information homeowners receive in the homebuying process, and it should be read thoroughly.