Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Redistricting is starting — here's what you need to know

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XmHq6_0bVbUAiO00
© Getty Images

Last Thursday, the U.S. Census Bureau provided the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico with population counts to use in their redrawing of congressional and state legislative district boundaries— a process also known as “redistricting.”

As the redistricting process begins in communities and jurisdictions across the United States, elected officials and the courts have an obligation to ensure that congressional and state legislative district boundaries are not sacrificed to self-interest and political parties in the redistricting process. Redistricting must ensure fair and equal representation for all people, upholding the Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantee of equality.

Unfortunately, instead of drawing fair congressional and state legislative district boundaries, many states have drawn maps that are not fair. This practice, also known as gerrymandering, violates the U.S. Constitution and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Gerrymandering is the practice of manipulating electoral boundaries to give an unfair political advantage to a particular political party or group. It is a dangerous political practice that harms communities across the country. Instead of drawing fair maps, bad actors slice and dice our communities so politicians can pick and choose who they represent. Voters should pick their politicians. Politicians should not pick their voters.

Not only does redistricting play a role in the design of our congressional and state legislative district boundaries, it plays a vital role in our communities and affects our day to day lives. The drawing of district lines can dictate who runs for public office and who is elected. These elected representatives have the power to make decisions that greatly impact the communities they represent, from ensuring safe schools to adopting inclusive immigration policies. The people that live in a district can in turn influence whether elected officials feel obligated to respond to a community’s needs.

Along with the far-reaching consequences gerrymandering can have on our everyday lives, improper redistricting can result in unequal representation in voting districts, dilution of minority votes, and fractured communities. Communities of color, in particular, have faced numerous obstacles to meaningful participation in the political process, including the redistricting process. The Voting Rights Act created federal legal guidelines to ensure these communities are meaningfully involved in the political process.

The Constitution requires states to apportion their congressional districts according to the “one person, one vote” principle, meaning that each person should have equal representation in voting. As redistricting begins nationwide, the ACLU will continue to monitor state legislatures and independent commissions across the country to ensure they heed that founding principle.

Sophia Lin Lakin is deputy director of the ACLU Voting Rights Project.

Comments / 1

The Hill

The Hill

325K+
Followers
33K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Legislatures#Gerrymandering#Elected Representatives#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
ACLU
Related
PoliticsCapital Journal

Here's what you need to know about redistricting in South Dakota

Last week, the U.S. Census Bureau provided the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico with population counts to use in their redrawing of the electoral district boundaries for representation in Congress, state legislatures, and many county and municipal offices — a process also known as “redistricting.”. As...
Congress & Courtspncguam.com

GOP senators disappointed over failure to override Bill 11-36

On Monday, Senator Chris Duenas along with Senators Frank Blas Jr., Tony Ada, Telo Taitague, Joanne Brown, Telena Nelson, Therese Terlaje, and James Moylan voted to override the governor’s veto of Bill No. 11-36. This bill would have brought check and balance between the governor and the legislature on the renewal of public health emergencies.
CNBC

U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks reinstatement of Trump-era immigration policy

A U.S. Supreme Court justice on Friday temporarily blocked a lower court ruling that would require Democratic President Joe Biden to reinstate a contentious immigration policy implemented by his predecessor, Republican President Donald Trump. Arrests of migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have reached 20-year highs in recent months, a...
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas House to Hear Public Testimony on Voting Bill After Quorum Restored

A committee will hear public testimony Monday on the voting bill after quorum was restored Thursday in the Texas House of Representatives, allowing discussion to resume over the GOP-backed bill. Senate Bill 1, and others, have been stymied after dozens of Texas Democrats walked out in July in an attempt...
Bangor Daily News

Census boosts Democrats, but GOP fights population tide

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Gordon L. Weil formerly wrote for the Washington Post and other newspapers, served on the U.S. Senate and EU staffs, headed Maine state agencies...
Presidential ElectionColumbus Dispatch

Opinion: 'Reasonable Republicans' should oust the new GOP and vote for Democrats

Over the years, most Republicans have been reasonable people, and I believe most still are. But there have been some major changes within the party. It seems that, although a majority of Republicans still seem to be reasonable, much of the party’s leadership is not. Most of the Grand Old Party's senators, representatives and some of the governors keep backing former President Donald Trump even though they must surely know the danger to the party and the country.
Congress & Courtsaustincountynewsonline.com

After Some Democrats Return To The Texas House, Holdouts Say They’re Complicit In Moving GOP Elections Bill Forward

The holdout Democrats did not mince words. They felt betrayed, heartbroken and disappointed. After 38 days of staying away from the Texas House to block the passage of a GOP elections bill they said would restrict voting rights, three of their fellow Democrats returned to the chamber floor Thursday and provided the Republican majority enough lawmakers to restart the legislative process and almost certainly approve the controversial bill.
Presidential ElectionPioneer Press

Other voices: One election away from losing American democracy

America may be one election away from losing its democracy. Democracy’s fate seems to hinge on a little known act, the Electoral Count Act of 1887. Now is the time for Congress to bring the Electoral Count Act into this century. There are plenty of state bills across the country making it harder to vote in the United States. The Electoral Count Act deals with the vote count on the back end and sets the rules for whether those votes will actually be counted.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Senate Republicans demand Durham report be make public

More than 40 GOP senators signed on to a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding that Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation be allowed to continue and the report be made public. The letter comes amid questions about whether Durham will have funding to continue his investigation past the end...
Electionsfloridapolitics.com

New poll shows Ron DeSantis besting Democratic gubernatorial challengers

And Val Demings may be gaining on Marco Rubio in the Senate race. A telephone survey of 700 Florida voters found Gov. Ron DeSantis would win a gubernatorial election if held today in match-ups against both of his Democratic challengers. Results showed DeSantis leading U.S. Rep. and former Governor Charlie...

Comments / 1

Community Policy