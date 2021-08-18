Redistricting is starting — here's what you need to know

© Getty Images

Last Thursday, the U.S. Census Bureau provided the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico with population counts to use in their redrawing of congressional and state legislative district boundaries— a process also known as “redistricting.”

As the redistricting process begins in communities and jurisdictions across the United States, elected officials and the courts have an obligation to ensure that congressional and state legislative district boundaries are not sacrificed to self-interest and political parties in the redistricting process. Redistricting must ensure fair and equal representation for all people, upholding the Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantee of equality.

Unfortunately, instead of drawing fair congressional and state legislative district boundaries, many states have drawn maps that are not fair. This practice, also known as gerrymandering, violates the U.S. Constitution and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Gerrymandering is the practice of manipulating electoral boundaries to give an unfair political advantage to a particular political party or group. It is a dangerous political practice that harms communities across the country. Instead of drawing fair maps, bad actors slice and dice our communities so politicians can pick and choose who they represent. Voters should pick their politicians. Politicians should not pick their voters.

Not only does redistricting play a role in the design of our congressional and state legislative district boundaries, it plays a vital role in our communities and affects our day to day lives. The drawing of district lines can dictate who runs for public office and who is elected. These elected representatives have the power to make decisions that greatly impact the communities they represent, from ensuring safe schools to adopting inclusive immigration policies. The people that live in a district can in turn influence whether elected officials feel obligated to respond to a community’s needs.

Along with the far-reaching consequences gerrymandering can have on our everyday lives, improper redistricting can result in unequal representation in voting districts, dilution of minority votes, and fractured communities. Communities of color, in particular, have faced numerous obstacles to meaningful participation in the political process, including the redistricting process. The Voting Rights Act created federal legal guidelines to ensure these communities are meaningfully involved in the political process.

The Constitution requires states to apportion their congressional districts according to the “one person, one vote” principle, meaning that each person should have equal representation in voting. As redistricting begins nationwide, the ACLU will continue to monitor state legislatures and independent commissions across the country to ensure they heed that founding principle.

Sophia Lin Lakin is deputy director of the ACLU Voting Rights Project.