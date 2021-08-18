Cancel
Call of Duty: Vanguard Gameplay Leak Has COD Fans Excited

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty: Vanguard gameplay has reportedly leaked online and is making the rounds within the leaker community, and apparently the footage in question is impressive. Taking to Twitter, prominent Call of Duty leaker and insider Tom Henderson, revealed the footage in question is campaign footage running on PS5. To this end, Henderson says it's one of the best-looking games on current-gen consoles and doesn't suffer from any "grey wash" like previous entries in the series.

#Cod#Gameplay#Xbox One#Vanguard
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Activision Acknowledges Call of Duty Vanguard Leaks, Releases “Teaser” Meme Clip

Well, it’s been a wild last 24 hours for Call of Duty fans as not only did the newest season patch of Black Ops Cold War release, but it also came with a handful of Call of Duty 2021 (aka Call of Duty Vanguard) leaks. Call of Duty Vanguard setting, editions, and pre-order bonuses have all but been confirmed, and while Activision has yet to officially announce the game, they have at least acknowledged its existence and even released a very short teaser clip.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Call of Duty Vanguard trailer teases a full worldwide reveal in CoD: Warzone

A new Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer just launched, and while it's more of a teaser, it sets the stage for the WW2 shooter. Publisher Activision Blizzard, responsible for the game this article refers to, is currently embroiled in ongoing litigation in regards to claims reporting a workplace culture that allegedly enabled acts of sexual harassment, abuse and discrimination. Read our Activision Blizzard lawsuit timeline of events for ongoing coverage of the events.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Call of Duty Vanguard Details Leak: 6v6 Maps, Dynamic Weather, SBMM & More

A bunch of new details has potentially been leaked for Call of Duty Vanguard, detailing multiplayer maps, weather effects, campaign, and more. Earlier today we reported on another leak that suggested Call of Duty Vanguard’s reveal event may have been unveiled. Although the game has yet to be officially announced,...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Leaked Call of Duty Vanguard artwork and editions confirm open beta and more

Call of Duty: Vanguard promotional material has leaked ahead of the game’s official announcement. The leaked images below, which include the game’s logo and key artwork, were uncovered in the game files of Black Ops Cold War following its Season 5 update, according to Charlie Intel. They seemingly confirm that...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s official teaser campaign has started

Sledgehammer has started officially teasing Call of Duty: Vanguard ahead of the game’s upcoming reveal. Multiple content creators received the video below from publisher Activision on Friday and shared it on social media. The short clip doesn’t give much away but it was reportedly accompanied by the title “Western Front,”...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Images And Details Leak, Reveal Reportedly Taking Place Next Week

A ton of Call of Duty: Vanguard images and details have surfaced online, along with a report which says a full reveal of the upcoming shooter is arriving on August 19. The report comes from DualShockers, which claim several sources have said an August 19 date is in place for an official update on Call of Duty: Vanguard. There have also been several rumours circulating about a PlayStation State of Play event taking place on the same day, suggesting the two may be directly connected if true.
Video GamesNME

‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’’s official reveal event has been announced

Fans awaiting Call Of Duty: Vanguard can end the speculation, as the game appears to have been confirmed for an official reveal event. According to a screenshot taken from GamesRadar, the PlayStation Store appears to have revealed a Call Of Duty: Vanguard event at 6:30PM BST on August 19. Before this, fans were treated to teasers and in-game hints that the game would be coming.
Video GamesNeowin

Call of Duty returns to WWII with COD: Vanguard, set for a November launch

Launched in 2003, the first Call of Duty game was set in World War II. It then expanded into the contemporary settings with the release of Modern Warfare in 2007. It was followed by a futuristic Advanced Warfare and Infinite Warfare with missions set throughout the solar system. Now for the next major release, the series is revisiting its roots much like 2017's Call of Duty: WWII. Dubbed as Call of Duty: Vanguard, the upcoming game is taking fans back to the second world war.
Video GamesGamespot

Call Of Duty: Warzone's Train Has Crashed Ahead Of Vanguard Event

Ahead of the announcement of Call of Duty: Vanguard inside Call of Duty: Warzone on Thursday, the battle royale game's train has seemingly crashed. Players have noticed that the train has been derailed. It's on fire and no longer moving. This is a big deal because, despite the best efforts of players, no one has ever been able to stop the train.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Reveal Trailer Has No Mentions of Activision

Activision formally unveiled Call of Duty: Vanguard yesterday, and though it’s certainly an occasion for the series and its fans to be excited about, something that cannot be ignored that Activision Blizzard the company has been under a lot of fire recently, thanks to a recent lawsuit filed against it on the grounds of prolonged and widespread harassment and discrimination against employees. And it seems that Activision could be taking steps to distance the Call of Duty and Activision brands, perhaps in an effort to avoid any potential commercial impact the controversy could have on the shooter’s sales.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

CoD Vanguard multiplayer introduces new ‘Combat Pacing’ gameplay options

Sledgehammer Games is introducing new ways to filter Combat Pacing in Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer, offering new playstyles and experiences. Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer will feature 20 maps at launch, with 16 of them being core 6v6 maps for players to experience. While full details on Vanguard’s multiplayer...
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Call of Duty: Vanguard Champion Hill game mode: Battle royale & gunfight style gameplay & maps

Call of Duty: Vanguard will introduce the Champion Hill game mode, a mix of battle royale and gunfight. The latest installment in the Call of Duty series was revealed today in the intense Battle of Verdansk Warzone event. Call of Duty: Vanguard will be releasing on November 5, 2021, with a full campaign and 20 multiplayer maps. As well, it will have a zombies mode developed by Treyarch.

