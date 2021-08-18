Call of Duty: Vanguard Gameplay Leak Has COD Fans Excited

Activision formally unveiled Call of Duty: Vanguard yesterday, and though it’s certainly an occasion for the series and its fans to be excited about, something that cannot be ignored that Activision Blizzard the company has been under a lot of fire recently, thanks to a recent lawsuit filed against it on the grounds of prolonged and widespread harassment and discrimination against employees. And it seems that Activision could be taking steps to distance the Call of Duty and Activision brands, perhaps in an effort to avoid any potential commercial impact the controversy could have on the shooter’s sales.