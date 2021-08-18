Call of Duty: Vanguard Gameplay Leak Has COD Fans Excited
Call of Duty: Vanguard gameplay has reportedly leaked online and is making the rounds within the leaker community, and apparently the footage in question is impressive. Taking to Twitter, prominent Call of Duty leaker and insider Tom Henderson, revealed the footage in question is campaign footage running on PS5. To this end, Henderson says it's one of the best-looking games on current-gen consoles and doesn't suffer from any "grey wash" like previous entries in the series.comicbook.com
