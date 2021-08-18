Cancel
Maricopa County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 14:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SEARS BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 243 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Sears Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Camp Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Sears Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Sears Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Maricopa County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Madison County, NYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 23:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Madison FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTY The heavy rain has ended and water was receding. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a significant threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Carbon County, PAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carbon; Monroe The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for Northeastern Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 736 PM EDT, flooding continued across northern Carbon and Monroe Counties. As much as 3 to 6 inches of rain fell in the area. Lingering flooding will continue into this evening. * For Tunkhannock Creek at Long Pond: At 6:30pm the stage was 4.44 feet. Flood Stage is 5 feet. For Tobyhanna Creek at Blakeslee: At 7:15pm the stage was 10.62 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet.
Oregon County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Oregon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Oregon County in south central Missouri * Until 1230 AM CDT Tuesday. * At 628 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. The heaviest rain has ended, but runoff will continue to move downstream causing rises to areas streams are rivers. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Myrtle and Couch.
Honolulu County, HIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 12:51:00 Expires: 2021-08-23 15:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Oahu until 6 AM HST Tuesday. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a * Flood Advisory for The island of Oahu in Honolulu County * Until 515 PM HST. * At 210 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over southeast Oahu. The most intense area of rainfall, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, was along the Koolau Range from Waiahole to Waimanalo. Additional rainfall is expected to move onshore from the northeast over the next several hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Waipio, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Waikane, Kaneohe, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Kalihi, Salt Lake, Pearl City, Kaneohe Marine Base, Maunawili, Kaaawa, Manoa, Kailua, Palolo and Punaluu. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 515 PM HST if flooding persists.
Haakon County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Haakon, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 17:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Haakon; Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL HAAKON AND SOUTH CENTRAL ZIEBACH COUNTIES At 543 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Cherry Creek, or 25 miles south of Lantry, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cherry Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Maui County, HIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 12:51:00 Expires: 2021-08-23 15:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Maui County until 6 AM HST Tuesday. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a * Flood Advisory for The island of Molokai in Maui County * Until 445 PM HST. * At 143 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over east Molokai near Puuohoku Ranch and over Halawa Valley. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour and is expected to spread westward over the next several hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kamalo, Kalaupapa National Park, Ualapue, Kawela, Pukoo, Halawa Valley and Kualapuu. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 445 PM HST if flooding persists.
Chenango County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chenango by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chenango FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTY At 1052 PM EDT, the public reported heavy rain had produced flooding across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Plymouth, Otselic, Pitcher, Smyrna, Pharsalia, Lincklaen, South Otselic and South Plymouth. Water and debris was reported over sections of Route 26. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Franklin County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Harlan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND NORTHEASTERN HARLAN COUNTIES At 928 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Huntley, or 20 miles southeast of Holdrege, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hildreth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hunterdon County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 07:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hunterdon The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 945 AM EDT. * At 544 AM EDT, gauge reports indicated the Neshanic River was rising due to the heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen across the area. * For Neshanic at Reaville: At 5:30am the stage was 6.84 feet. Flood Stage is 6.5 feet.
Webster County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Webster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JEWELL...NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHERN WEBSTER COUNTIES At 1008 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Riverton, or 38 miles northeast of Phillipsburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Inavale around 1020 PM CDT. Red Cloud around 1030 PM CDT. Cowles around 1040 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dutchess County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 08:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dutchess FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN DUTCHESS AND SOUTHEASTERN ULSTER COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Harrison County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Harrison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Harrison County through 630 PM CDT At 608 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Biloxi, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi, Long Beach, D`iberville, Lyman, Latimer and Gulfport Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 31 and 47. Interstate 110 in Mississippi near mile marker 1, and between mile markers 3 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Furnas County, NEweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Furnas, Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Furnas; Harlan FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL FURNAS AND CENTRAL HARLAN COUNTIES After contacting both Furnas and Harlan counties, it has been reported that flood waters have receded and flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
Fulton County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fulton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Fulton County through 800 PM EDT At 733 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Saluvia, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include McConnellsburg, Harrisonville, Big Cove Tannery, Crystal Springs and Saluvia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Harrison and northeastern Hancock Counties through 645 PM CDT At 619 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Diamondhead, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Diamondhead. This includes Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 19 and 29. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Luzerne County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Luzerne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Luzerne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 200 AM EDT. * At 1017 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wilkes-Barre, Pittston, Old Forge, Moosic, Edwardsville, Luzerne, Bear Creek, West Wyoming, Bear Creek Village, Glendale, Mountain Top, Stoddartsville, Kingston, Plains, Exeter, Swoyersville, Duryea, West Pittston, Larksville and Forty Fort. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Schuyler County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 12:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Schuyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Schuyler County through 115 PM CDT At 1248 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rushville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rushville around 105 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-23 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Franklin County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Inland Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Inland Gulf A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Gulf and southwestern Franklin Counties through 1045 AM EDT/945 AM CDT/ At 1022 AM EDT/922 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Apalachicola, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Apalachicola, St George Island, Eastpoint, Nine Mile, Bay City, Eleven Mile, Thirteen Mile, Apalachicola Airport, Odena and Tilton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Hidalgo County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hidalgo THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN HIDALGO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

