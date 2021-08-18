Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 14:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SEARS BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 243 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Sears Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Camp Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Sears Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Sears Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Maricopa County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
