Maricopa County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 13:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Maricopa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Franklin County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Webster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JEWELL...NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHERN WEBSTER COUNTIES At 1008 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Riverton, or 38 miles northeast of Phillipsburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Inavale around 1020 PM CDT. Red Cloud around 1030 PM CDT. Cowles around 1040 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Carbon County, PAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carbon; Monroe The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for Northeastern Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 736 PM EDT, flooding continued across northern Carbon and Monroe Counties. As much as 3 to 6 inches of rain fell in the area. Lingering flooding will continue into this evening. * For Tunkhannock Creek at Long Pond: At 6:30pm the stage was 4.44 feet. Flood Stage is 5 feet. For Tobyhanna Creek at Blakeslee: At 7:15pm the stage was 10.62 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet.
Haakon County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Haakon, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 17:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Haakon; Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL HAAKON AND SOUTH CENTRAL ZIEBACH COUNTIES At 543 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Cherry Creek, or 25 miles south of Lantry, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cherry Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Baker County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Decatur, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 18:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baker; Decatur; Grady; Miller; Mitchell; Thomas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Decatur, northern Grady, eastern Miller, Mitchell, central Baker and northwestern Thomas Counties through 830 PM EDT At 724 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Newton, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newton, Pelham, Camilla, Ochlocknee, Sale City, Ausmac, Flint, Capel, Cotton, Decatur Co A/P, Harrells Still, Peoples Still, Mimsville, Quality, Branchville, Greenough, Vada, Akridge, Elpino and Hopeful. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Oregon County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Oregon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Oregon County in south central Missouri * Until 1230 AM CDT Tuesday. * At 628 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. The heaviest rain has ended, but runoff will continue to move downstream causing rises to areas streams are rivers. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Myrtle and Couch.
Jewell County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 21:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JEWELL...NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND WEBSTER COUNTIES At 957 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Riverton, or 33 miles northeast of Phillipsburg, moving east at 30 mph. Another severe thunderstorm was located near Red Cloud moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Riverton around 1010 PM CDT. Inavale around 1020 PM CDT. Red Cloud around 1030 PM CDT. Cowles around 1040 PM CDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Franklin County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JEWELL...NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHERN WEBSTER COUNTIES At 1021 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Riverton, or 36 miles northeast of Phillipsburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Inavale around 1030 PM CDT. Red Cloud around 1045 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Franklin County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JEWELL...NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHERN WEBSTER COUNTIES At 1008 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Riverton, or 38 miles northeast of Phillipsburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Inavale around 1020 PM CDT. Red Cloud around 1030 PM CDT. Cowles around 1040 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jewell County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JEWELL...NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHERN WEBSTER COUNTIES At 1021 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Riverton, or 36 miles northeast of Phillipsburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Inavale around 1030 PM CDT. Red Cloud around 1045 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jewell County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JEWELL...NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHERN WEBSTER COUNTIES At 1021 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Riverton, or 36 miles northeast of Phillipsburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Inavale around 1030 PM CDT. Red Cloud around 1045 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Webster County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Webster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JEWELL...NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHERN WEBSTER COUNTIES At 1008 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Riverton, or 38 miles northeast of Phillipsburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Inavale around 1020 PM CDT. Red Cloud around 1030 PM CDT. Cowles around 1040 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Harrison and northeastern Hancock Counties through 645 PM CDT At 619 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Diamondhead, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Diamondhead. This includes Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 19 and 29. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Franklin County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Harlan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND NORTHEASTERN HARLAN COUNTIES At 928 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Huntley, or 20 miles southeast of Holdrege, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hildreth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Maui County, HIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 12:51:00 Expires: 2021-08-23 15:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Maui County until 6 AM HST Tuesday. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a * Flood Advisory for The island of Molokai in Maui County * Until 445 PM HST. * At 143 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over east Molokai near Puuohoku Ranch and over Halawa Valley. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour and is expected to spread westward over the next several hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kamalo, Kalaupapa National Park, Ualapue, Kawela, Pukoo, Halawa Valley and Kualapuu. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 445 PM HST if flooding persists.
Harrison County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Harrison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Harrison County through 630 PM CDT At 608 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Biloxi, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi, Long Beach, D`iberville, Lyman, Latimer and Gulfport Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 31 and 47. Interstate 110 in Mississippi near mile marker 1, and between mile markers 3 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Smith County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 23:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JEWELL...NORTHEASTERN SMITH AND SOUTHEASTERN WEBSTER COUNTIES At 1041 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Red Cloud, or 41 miles northwest of Beloit, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Burr Oak around 1110 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Honolulu County, HIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 12:51:00 Expires: 2021-08-23 15:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Oahu until 6 AM HST Tuesday. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a * Flood Advisory for The island of Oahu in Honolulu County * Until 515 PM HST. * At 210 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over southeast Oahu. The most intense area of rainfall, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, was along the Koolau Range from Waiahole to Waimanalo. Additional rainfall is expected to move onshore from the northeast over the next several hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Waipio, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Waikane, Kaneohe, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Kalihi, Salt Lake, Pearl City, Kaneohe Marine Base, Maunawili, Kaaawa, Manoa, Kailua, Palolo and Punaluu. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 515 PM HST if flooding persists.
Fulton County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fulton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Fulton County through 800 PM EDT At 733 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Saluvia, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include McConnellsburg, Harrisonville, Big Cove Tannery, Crystal Springs and Saluvia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Franklin County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Webster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JEWELL...NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHERN WEBSTER COUNTIES At 1021 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Riverton, or 36 miles northeast of Phillipsburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Inavale around 1030 PM CDT. Red Cloud around 1045 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dutchess County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 08:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dutchess FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN DUTCHESS AND SOUTHEASTERN ULSTER COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

