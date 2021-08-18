Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Oregon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Oregon County in south central Missouri * Until 1230 AM CDT Tuesday. * At 628 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. The heaviest rain has ended, but runoff will continue to move downstream causing rises to areas streams are rivers. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Myrtle and Couch.