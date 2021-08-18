Special Weather Statement issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Somerset, western Wicomico and Dorchester Counties through 530 PM EDT At 447 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Flag Harbor to 9 miles west of Deal Island. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Taylors Island around 450 PM EDT. University Of Maryland Center For Environmental Studies around 510 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Wetipquin, Madison, Trinity, Eden, Church Creek, Lloyds, Mount Vernon, Linkwood, Green Hill and Catchpenny. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH