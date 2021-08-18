Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Houston A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Houston County through 415 PM CDT At 345 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Latexo, or 7 miles west of Crockett, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Crockett, Grapeland and Latexo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
County
Houston County, TX
City
Latexo, TX
City
Crockett, TX
City
Grapeland, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Budget clash pits moderate Democrats against Biden, Pelosi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Outnumbered and with their party’s most powerful leaders arrayed against them, nine moderate Democrats trying to upend plans for enacting President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar domestic program face a House showdown. All the rebellious group must do to prevail is outmaneuver the White House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and...
Aerospace & DefenseABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.

Comments / 0

Community Policy