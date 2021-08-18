Special Weather Statement issued for Houston by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Houston A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Houston County through 415 PM CDT At 345 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Latexo, or 7 miles west of Crockett, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Crockett, Grapeland and Latexo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
