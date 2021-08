The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have their new starting quarterback for the 2021 season, and to no one’s surprise — it’s Jack Coan. Last week Brian Kelly stated that he would be able to announce who would be the starter between Jack Coan and Drew Pyne after the first scrimmage — but the scrimmage came and went on Thursday with the only announcement from Kelly being that it would take a few more days and the players would be told before he said anything.