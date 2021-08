One question people often wonder about retirement is – what would I do with all the extra time? Work takes up 50-70 hours per week, including the commute. That’s a significant chunk of time to repurpose. Some of us look forward to having more time to work on our hobbies, hang out with loved ones, travel, and more. But just as many have no idea how they would fill those empty hours. They think they’ll be bored so they put off retirement and continue to work. However, there is no need to be afraid. Research shows that you’ll be happier when you have more time to do what you want. This might be the main reason why retirees are generally happier than workers.