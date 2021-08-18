Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

California family of 3, their dog found dead in remote hiking area

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPjEA_0bVbSlxt00

MARIPOSA, Calif. — A northern California family that had been reported missing was found dead Tuesday on a hiking trail in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest.

The bodies of John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, 1-year-old daughter Muji and the family dog were discovered near an area known as Devil’s Gulch in the South Fork of the Merced River, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

A family friend had reported them missing Monday evening, and the family vehicle was located near where the bodies were found, The Mercury News reported.

According to deputies, there was no clear cause of death for any of the victims, and the scene is being handled as a hazardous materials situation, KRON reported.

“It could be a carbon monoxide situation. That’s one of the reasons why we’re treating it as a hazmat situation,” Kristie Mitchell, a spokeswoman with the sheriff’s office, told The Mercury News.

Mitchell also told the newspaper that the remote area where the bodies were found, close to Yosemite’s Hite Cove trail and known for its spectacular wildflower displays, had no cellphone service.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
44K+
Followers
60K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Dog#Hiking Trail#Mariposa#Devil S Gulch#The Mercury News#Kron#Cox Media Group
Related
Lake County, FLPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

SEE: Funnel cloud spotted in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A funnel cloud was spotted in Lake County Monday afternoon. A viewer sent several photos of it to Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields. The funnel cloud was spotted around 2:20 p.m. Monday. Another viewer sent another photo of the funnel cloud from Leesburg to Channel 9...
Mississippi StatePosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Coronavirus: Mississippi threatens jail time, fines for COVID-19 patients who defy isolation order

Mississippi’s top health official on Friday issued an order threatening fines or jail time to residents who test positive for COVID-19 and fail to follow isolation guidelines. Mississippi residents, regardless of vaccination status, are required to self-isolate for 10 days immediately after learning of infection, the state health department said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy