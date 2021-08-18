Enfield Village Board

The Granton Village Board heard a Fall Fest update at their meeting. According to the unofficial minutes from the meeting, the Fall Fest Committee is looking into renting porta potties, the Queens Tea is set to be held at the Methodist Church, and the Clerk will set up dumpsters. There will be a DJ on Friday from 8a-12pm. The White House Players will perform on Saturday from 8p-12a, and Fox Fire will perform after the parade at 1pm. The Clerk will set up police for the music on Friday and Saturday and for the parade on Sunday. This year they will also have the Badger State Dirt Flingers Truck Poll. The Board also heard an update on the road project and engineers. They pulled out a large chunk of clay pipe while cleaning out the clog on Cty K. This is further evidence that the sewer system is in need of replacement. They forwarded photos and a note to the engineers on Aug 5th and received no response. There has been no contact from Cedar Corp since April’s walk through. They were supposed to update the changes and send them to the Village and to the County. They had called them previously to ask if they were still doing the project. The Board also approved a $1,000 donation to the Fall Fest Committee. The Board also reviewed budget numbers and fund balances. There is currently $11,000 in the budget for equipment and the Fund balance is $86,000. The Budget prep will begin next month. The Board also discussed replacing a city truck. The truck is currently parked as the bed has split and cannot be welded. The board agreed that they would not purchase anything this year but to look into the costs and possibly ordering this year as it may take 6 months to come in.