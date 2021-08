90 new cases of coronavirus cases have been discovered over the weekend in our 4 county area according to public health departments. White County added 32 new cases Friday through Sunday including 10 aged in their teens or younger. Gallatin County added 15 new cases, just one male in his teens. Saline County reports 38 fresh cases from the weekend. Of them, 6 are teen aged or younger. Hamilton County officials announced 5 new cases from the weekend, four of them were diagnosed on Sunday, and the other Monday morning.