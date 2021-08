Working out with weights is empowering! There's nothing like feeling your body get stronger. The extra benefits of burning calories and carving out visible muscle don't hurt, either. In fact, if you are more of a cardio person, you are missing out on the value of strength training. You will build strength necessary for everyday life, such as carrying groceries and lifting your suitcase into the overhead bin on an airplane. If you're looking to burn fat, strength training is also key; your body burns more calories at rest the more muscle tissue you have.