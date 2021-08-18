Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drake Says His Hair 'Grew in Weird' After Having COVID—Here's Why That Could Happen

By Colleen Murphy
Posted by 
Health
Health
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake has revealed that he had COVID-19—and says he experienced hair loss because of the virus. The 34-year-old rapper shared the news on Instagram after a fan page posted two pictures of Drake (aka, Aubrey Graham) that showed a stark difference in the size of the heart shape that is shaved into his hairline. In the first photo, Drake's hairline has a complete heart. In the second, only the rounded top of the heart is visible. "That heart is stressed 💀😭," the fan captioned the comparison post.

www.health.com

Comments / 1

Health

Health

27K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Live your best life now with http://Health.com: Get the scoop on fitness, food, beauty, & more!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aubrey Graham
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Growth#Hair Loss#Hairs#Aad#Md#Healthy Living
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Public HealthPosted by
E! News

Drake Shares His Unexpected Side Effect After Battling COVID-19

Watch: Drake Rents Out Dodger Stadium for a Private Dinner Date. The Certified Lover Boy has a warning about the effects of COVID-19. Throughout the summer, Drake's fans have been wondering when his sixth studio album will be released. But on Monday, Aug. 16, the rapper shed some light on his private life, including the revelation that he was personally impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Hair CarePopculture

Drake Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis and 'Weird' Hair Loss Side Effect

Drake is opening up about the side effects of COVID-19 he's experiencing after revealing he had contracted the virus. The "God's Plan" rapper shared he had tested positive for coronavirus at some point and was experiencing hair loss in response to an Instagram account that teased him about his hairstyle.
Hair Careblackchronicle.com

‘Don’t Diss:’ Drake Blames COVID-19 For Temporary Hair Loss

Drake revealed Tuesday (Aug. 18) that he had COVID-19, and the virus affected his hairline. The revelation came after an Instagram fan account made fun of the heart design shaved into the rapper’s hair. The fan commented, “That heart is stressed.”. “I had COVID that sh*t grew in weird I...
Hair Carernbcincy.com

Drake Gets Candid About His Covid-Related Hair Loss

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Champagne Papi is getting candid about Covid. After a fan account posted before and after images of Drake’s thinning heart-shaped hairline, the Grammy-award winning rapper left a comment that set the record straight. Instagram account, Drizzy_Drake_Vids, posted the images with...
Public HealthAOL Corp

Drake says he experienced hair loss as a COVID side effect. Here's what experts say.

Can COVID-19 cause hair loss? Drake is living proof that it can. Earlier this week, the “Hotline Bling” rapper revealed the surprising symptom in a fan’s Instagram comments. The fan shared a before and after photo of Drake’s heart-shaped cut-out on his hairline, and in one photo, half the heart was missing. The fan captioned the post, “That heart is stressed.”
NFLfemalefirst.co.uk

Drake: I had COVID-19 and it made me lose my hair!

Drake had COVID-19 and has suffered hair loss as a result, as he explained why he's shaved a heart shape into his hairline. Drake had COVID-19 and has suffered hair loss as a result. The 34-year-old rapper has revealed he contracted the illness, and while he didn’t confirm when he...
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Drake Says COVID-19 Messed Up His 'Certified Lover Boy' Heart Hairstyle

Continuing to stay active on social media, Drake recently took to social media to reply to a fan that commented on the look of his Certified Lover Boy-era heart hairstyle. The observant fan questioned the look of the signature heart that stretches from the Canadian artist’s hairline, calling the heart shape “stressed.”
Public Healthhotradiomaine.com

(News) Drake Reveals He Had COVID And Couldn’t See His Barber

A picture of Drake’s heart shaved into his hairline opened the door to Drake saying he had COVID. A photo on a Drake fan site showed his heart looking a little haggard. Someone commented, “That heart looks stressed.” Drake replied, “I had Covid that s**t grew in weird.” He continued, “I had to start again it’s coming back, don’t diss.” Could the COVID diagnosis be the reason we are still waiting for Certified Lover Boy? We don’t know. As far as we know, Drake is fine.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PetsPosted by
FanSided

Chrissy Teigen introduces the newest addition to the family

There is a new addition to the Teigen/Legend household as Chrissy Teigen takes to Instagram to share a series of pictures and a video of the newest member of the family. And yes, it is a puppy!. In the latest post to her social media, Teigen shared three pictures and...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Popular Vitamin Can Cause Liver Damage, Bone Thinning, and Hair Loss

As we get older, many of us are doing our best to eat a healthy diet. Getting the right vitamins and nutrients every day can not only help you feel your best, but also help you live longer. If you’re taking supplements, though, things can get a little tricky. According to health experts, more isn’t always better when it comes to certain nutrients. In fact, taking too much vitamin A has been shown to cause a slew of health problems.
Dietsspring.org.uk

A Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A drink that supports weight loss with healthy nutrients that the body needs. People who drink more milk lose twice as much weight, research finds. As little as two-thirds of a glass of milk could increase weight loss by 10 pounds. Over the six months of the study, milk drinkers...
MusicPosted by
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z And Beyoncé Are The Newest Faces Of Tiffany & Co.

Music’s biggest and most popular power couple just entered a partnership with one of the biggest jewelers in the world. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are among the newest brand ambassadors of Tiffany & Co. The partnership was revealed in the “Icons” edition of Harper’s Bazaar, which featured Beyoncé as the cover star. The partnership is just the latest venture for the couple.

Comments / 1

Community Policy