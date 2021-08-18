Cancel
Financial Reports

Vinci Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 5 days ago

LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) _ Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) on Wednesday reported earnings of $10.1 million in its second quarter. The Leblon-Rio de janeiro, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. The investments platform posted revenue of $22.6 million in the period. _____

