Jefferson Street housing project gets green light from city council, awaits decision on $500K grant
Community Development Block Grant funds may be used to create more housing rentals in downtown Burlington. David Hazell, who owns the building at 312 Jefferson St., has submitted an application to the Iowa Housing Development Authority for a $500,000 grant in the hopes of adding six or seven apartments to the two upper stories of the building that houses Red Screen Door and Diggers Rest Coffeehouse and Roaster. The upper floors of the building now are uninhabitable.www.thehawkeye.com
