Seattle, WA

Sayonara, heat: Chances for 90-degree day around Seattle plummet from Aug. 18 on

KING 5
KING 5
 5 days ago

If 90-degree days make you cringe, then Aug. 18 is a day to celebrate in and around Seattle.

The chances for temperatures to hit 90 degrees in the Seattle area drop significantly from here on out.

Of the 244 days on record where temperatures have hit 90 degrees, 27 occurred after Aug. 18, according to the National Weather Service.

The record high for Aug. 18 in Seattle is 88 degrees, set in 1991. The last day with a record high less than 90 degrees is June 21, set in 1989.

On Aug. 17, a high of 68 degrees was recorded in Seattle. It was the coolest day in more than two months - since June 14.

The cooler average temperatures will come as a relief to a region that has seen, so far this summer, one of the longest dry streaks ever recorded in the area's history and days of poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke.

KING 5

KING 5

