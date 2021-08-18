Video: 2021 PFL Playoffs 2 ceremonial weigh-ins live stream
The 2021 PFL Playoffs 2 ceremonial weigh-ins take place Wednesday, and you can watch a live stream right here on MMA Junkie at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT).
The ceremonial weigh-ins take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, which also hosts Thursday’s event. The card, which features heavyweight and women’s lightweight semifinals, airs on ESPN following prelims streamed on ESPN+.
The complete PFL Playoffs 2 weigh-in results are below:
MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)
- Kayla Harrison vs. Genah Fabian – women’s lightweight semifinal
- Bruno Cappelozza vs. Jamelle Jones – heavyweight semifinal
- Larissa Pacheco vs. Taylor Guardado – women’s lightweight semifinal
- Ante Delija vs. Denis Goltsov – heavyweight semifinal
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)
- Stuart Austin vs. Renan Ferreira
- Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Kaitlin Young
- Muhammed DeReese vs. Carl Seumanutafa
- Zamzagul Fayzallanova vs. Mariana Morais
- Amanda Leve vs. Cynthia Vescan
