Disney Officially Cancels FastPass At Disneyland And Disney World, Here's What's Replacing It

By Dirk Libbey
 5 days ago
When Disneyland and Walt Disney World reopened they did so without their popular FastPass options that allowed guests to skip most of the line on many attractions. Fans have been wondering for some time just when, or if FastPass would return. Following the announcement that Disneyland Paris would see a paid version of FastPass there was increased expectation that something similar would arrive in the domestic parks, and now Disney has confirmed that. FastPass and FastPass+ are officially gone, and are being replaced as a for purchase expansion of the new Disney Genie service.

