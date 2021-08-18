Cancel
Public Health

Health officials say booster shots will be offered to all in U.S.

By ABC News, CNN
KVIA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC — The nation's top health officials are recommending all Americans get Covid-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging Delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ overall effectiveness is declining somewhat, but still offers strong protection against hospitalization. Among those making the recommendation were Centers...

