CISA has released an alert about a slate of BlackBerry products affected by the BadAlloc vulnerability, which was spotlighted by Microsoft researchers earlier this year. On Tuesday, BlackBerry released an advisory explaining that its QNX Real Time Operating System -- which is used in medical devices, cars, factories and even the International Space Station -- can be affected by BadAlloc, which is a collection of vulnerabilities affecting multiple RTOSs and supporting libraries. BlackBerry recently boasted that the QNX Real Time Operating System is used in 200 million cars.