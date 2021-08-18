PNWER Passes Resolution calling for U.S. – Canada Commission

A growing number of Counties in Utah have passed a Resolution opposing President Biden’s nominee for Director of the BLM and while the Uintah County Commission considered the Resolution, it did not pass it. During Monday’s Uintah County Commission meeting, portions of the proposed Resolution, endorsed by the Utah Association of County Commissioners and Councils, was read out loud. Among other allegations in the Resolution, the following was shared: "A National BLM Director should never be under a cloud of suspicion over alleged ties to eco-terrorism [and] never be on record urging destruction of human dwellings in a wildfire...Protecting public lands management from the blight of eco-terrorism, criminal conduct and the specter of China-style population control are at risk if the Senate does not reject the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning." Commissioner Bill Stringer made a motion to approve the Resolution to move it to a vote but not before sharing his comments. Stringer stated that he is not okay with the actions of Tracy Stone-Manning if the allegations against her are true but he said that this seems like a Senate issue, not a County issue. Stringer stated that the BLM already has a Director that is an eco-terrorist so he’s “not sure one more nut is going to hurt anything”, whereas he has concerns putting their names on something potentially radical. When put to a vote Commissioner Haslem voted in favor of passing the Resolution while Commissioner Stringer voted against it. As a result, the Resolution was not passed.