Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

PNWER Passes Resolution calling for U.S. – Canada Commission

By Peter Christian
Posted by 
Newstalk KGVO
Newstalk KGVO
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Pacific Northwest Economic Region (PNWER) passed a resolution at their summit in Big Sky Montana this week calling for Congress to create U.S. – Canada Commission to strengthen economic ties over the next 20 years. KGVO spoke with PNWER Executive Director Mike Morrison about the resolution and the gathering...

newstalkkgvo.com

Comments / 0

Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Tester
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Renewable Energy#Pnwer#Canada Commission#Big Sky#Canadian#Keystone Xl Pipeline#The Keystone Pipeline#Albertans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Public HealthKNOX News Radio

Burgum questions ban on border crossings with Canada

North Dakota’s governor is again voicing displeasure with the recent decision by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to extend a travel ban along the border with Canada to slow the spread of COVID-19. Doug Burgum says the percentage of Canada’s population that is fully vaccinated is now 12 percentage...
Montana StateDaily Inter Lake

Montana senators blast continued closure of Canada border

Both of Montana's senators criticized the Biden administration's decision on Friday to continue blocking nonessential travel from Canada into the United States for an 18th straight month. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Friday the border will remain closed to some travelers from Canada at least through Sept. 21...
U.S. PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating President Joe Biden’s decision to revoke the permit for a Keystone XL extension, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The lawmakers requested the Government Accountability Office report...
LifestylePosted by
96.7 KISS FM

U.S. Extends Border Restrictions With Canada

This is really putting a dent in my plans to head north and visit our friendly neighbors in Canada. USA Today is reporting that the United States Department of Homeland Security will be extending border restrictions to Canada through Tuesday, September 21st for non-essential travel. So if you are planning on going to Canada from Montana anytime soon, you will have to wait another month.
Congress & CourtsFairfield Sun Times

Infrastructure bill passes in congress

North Dakota stands to gain more than $2 billion in the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate Tuesday morning 69 to 30, for a variety of priorities ranging from roads and bridges to energy and agriculture. Neighboring Montana, meanwhile, gets at least $2.8 billion. Nineteen Republicans, including...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Panhandle Post

Climate impact of coal sales from US lands scrutinized

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials have launched a review of climate damage from coal mining on public lands as the Biden administration expands scrutiny of government fossil fuel sales that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. Interior Department officials said Thursday that their review also will look at whether companies...
U.S. PoliticsVoice of America

Federal Government Declares First Federal Water Cuts in Western States

Federal officials on Monday declared a first-ever water shortage on the Colorado River, triggering mandatory water supply cuts for several Western states in the river’s lower basin and Mexico in 2022. The shortage was announced after a 20-year megadrought in the West brought water levels to a record low in...
U.S. PoliticsPowell Tribune

Biden’s land grab: A policy for intentional decline

One thing that can be safely said about the Biden administration is that when you think they could not become even more extreme, they make clear that you underestimate them at your peril. Take President Biden’s Executive Order 14008, entitled “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad.” Buried on...
Uintah County, UTbasinnow.com

Uintah County Commission Does Not Pass Resolution Opposing BLM Nomination

A growing number of Counties in Utah have passed a Resolution opposing President Biden’s nominee for Director of the BLM and while the Uintah County Commission considered the Resolution, it did not pass it. During Monday’s Uintah County Commission meeting, portions of the proposed Resolution, endorsed by the Utah Association of County Commissioners and Councils, was read out loud. Among other allegations in the Resolution, the following was shared: "A National BLM Director should never be under a cloud of suspicion over alleged ties to eco-terrorism [and] never be on record urging destruction of human dwellings in a wildfire...Protecting public lands management from the blight of eco-terrorism, criminal conduct and the specter of China-style population control are at risk if the Senate does not reject the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning." Commissioner Bill Stringer made a motion to approve the Resolution to move it to a vote but not before sharing his comments. Stringer stated that he is not okay with the actions of Tracy Stone-Manning if the allegations against her are true but he said that this seems like a Senate issue, not a County issue. Stringer stated that the BLM already has a Director that is an eco-terrorist so he’s “not sure one more nut is going to hurt anything”, whereas he has concerns putting their names on something potentially radical. When put to a vote Commissioner Haslem voted in favor of passing the Resolution while Commissioner Stringer voted against it. As a result, the Resolution was not passed.
Congress & CourtsWIBC.com

Senate Ends “Vote-A-Rama” Session By Passing Resolution To Start Work On “Human Infrastructure” Bill

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats have approved a three-and-a-half-trillion-dollar budget resolution. The early morning vote was 50-49, with no Republicans supporting the measure. The resolution now goes to the Democrat-controlled House, where lawmakers are expected to consider it when they return on August 23rd. The budget resolution would allow Democrats to...
Congress & CourtsKABC

Biden Cheers Bipartisan Passage Of Big Senate Infrastructure Bill–Do YOU?

(Washington, DC) — The President and VP are praising the approval of the big infrastructure bill in the Senate. The roughly one-trillion dollar legislation passed by a more than two-to-one margin, with, curiously, almost 20 Republicans joining Democrats to vote in favor. President Biden called the measure sweeping and historic at a White House event. Vice President Harris is calling it a “once in a generation investment” in American infrastructure. Democrats are happy- Schumer said “5 or 10 years from now” climate change is worse than COVID-19. Schumer also says the bill will be paid for by “taxing the rich” and making them pay –wait for it– say it all together — their fair share.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy