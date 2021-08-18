Cancel
Montgomery County, TX

The Woodlands Fire Department Assists Magnolia Fire Department in a structure fire in the Westwood Subdivision

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAGNOLIA, TX — At 7:30pm on Tuesday evening The Woodlands Fire Department responded to assist Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department on a reported structure fire in the 7100 Block of Ramblewood Drive in the Westwood subdivision. Initial callers reported a lightning strike just prior to the seeing the house on fire. Engine 186 arrived on scene and reported fire through the roof of a single family home. Firefighters initially made a offensive attack but withdrew and transitioned to a defensive attack due to heavy fire involvement and a partial collapse. A second alarm was called to bring extra tankers and personnel as firefighters were hampered by a lack of hydrants. There were no reported injuries and neighbors and firefighters were able to rescue several pets. Also assisting with the fire were firefighters from South Montgomery County Fire Department, Needham Fire & Rescue/ Montgomery County ESD#4, New Caney Fire Department, Montgomery County ESD 3 and Montgomery County Hospital District Fire cause is under investigation by Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Structure Fire#Firefighters#Westwood#Heavy Fire#Accident#Magnolia Fire Department#Needham Fire Rescue#New Caney Fire Department#Montgomery County Esd 3
