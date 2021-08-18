Cancel
Not just Jeff Bezos! Michael Jordan will also earn a fortune with the arrival of Lionel Messi to PSG, see how much and why

By Entrepreneur en Español
NewsTimes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does Lionel Messi have to do with Michael Jordan?. If Messi, also known as 'La Pulga' , was already a world icon when he played for Barcelona, his move to the French team made the number 30 shirt with the name of the Argentine star become the most coveted. In fact, the player's fans have already invaded the official store of the Parisian club and sales are expected to grow throughout the season.

