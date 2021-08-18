Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Chance The Rapper Explains How He Saved His Marriage During The Pandemic

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, love just isn't enough. Chance The Rapper seriously loves his wife... but you all already knew that. Despite the love they share for one another, the Chicago rapper explained during a recent interview with Desus & Mero that his marriage was on the rocks during the pandemic. He explained how he was able to pick things back up with his wife, Kirsten Corley, telling the hosts that they're better than ever now.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirsten Corley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Chance The Rapper#Pandemic#Desus Mero#Houses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Story of How Rapper Ice Cube Proposed to His Wife a Second Time after 20 Years of Marriage

Ice Cube might seem like one of the toughest guys in the entertainment industry, but when it comes to his wife, he's actually quite the sweetheart. Ice Cube and Kimberly Woodruff have been married since 1992, and when they celebrated their 20th anniversary, he decided to propose again. The actor may be quite intimidating in the industry, but when it comes to family, he's actually the opposite.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Ari Blows Up MoneyBagg Yo's Twitter After Learning "Wockesha" Isn't About Her

MoneyBagg Yo made it abundantly clear that his hit single "Wockesha" is about his love of lean. The codeine-laced song has been a driving force behind the Memphis rapper's new album, A Gangsta's Pain, which is presently the top-selling hip-hop album of the year, but until today, Bagg's girlfriend Ari Fletcher thought it was about her. She found out after the song went #1 on US urban radio that, in fact, the track isn't about his love for her.
CelebritiesRottentomatoes.com

Chance the Rapper's Magnificent Coloring World

The music artist performs during his Magnificent Coloring World Tour. All Critics (2) | Top Critics (1) | Fresh (2) By staging a show specifically for cameras, the Chicago artist creates a visually striking and musically uplifting experience. August 13, 2021 | Rating: 3.5/4 | Full Review…. This concert documentary...
Chicago, ILhotnewhiphop.com

Everyone Is Laughing At A Video Of G Herbo's Son Yosohn Eating Oreos

G Herbo's three-year-old son Yosohn was trending on social media on Sunday night because of a video that the Chicago rapper posted, showing him taking care of his two baby boys. While comforting a crying Essex in his arms, G Herbo attempted to calm his children by telling them that they're heading to the bakery, but when he flipped the camera, all of his fans started cracking up at little Yosohn, who had just cleaned out a box of Oreos and still wanted more.
MoviesClick10.com

New this week: 'CODA,' Chance the Rapper film and 'Heels'

This combination of photos shows promotional art for the film "Coda," streaming August 13 on AppleTV+, left, "Beckett," a Netflix film streaming August 13, center, and "Heels," a series premiering August 15 on Starz. (AppleTV Plus/Netflix/Starz via AP)
New York City, NYhotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Shmurda Reacts To Boosie Badazz Looking For Him: "I'm Out Here Workin'!"

He was looking for Bobby Shmurda and the New York rapper answered the call. Boosie Badazz may be a Rap veteran with millions of fans, but at the core, he's an entertainer who consistently shares social media posts that go viral. We previously reported on Boosie uploading a video that showed he had touched down in New York City, and as he relished in all that the Big Apple had to offer, he made it clear that he wanted to link with Bobby Shmurda.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian Teases Fans With "DONDA" Mixes

For weeks now, Kanye West has been teasing and promising the release of his new album DONDA. Despite two listening events in Atlanta, the album has still yet to drop, and fans are beginning to get impatient. Luckily, there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel as Kanye has announced a third listening party in Chicago, which will supposedly be the final one before he releases the album on August 27th.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke's Vault Has Run Dry, Says His Best Friend

The well has run dry following the release of Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith. According to the late rapper's best friend, Mike Dee, his vault may be empty after the release of thirty new songs, which were added onto the deluxe editions of his latest album. He says that he believes the rapper doesn't have much left to release, which means that we may have heard the last new music from Pop Smoke.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Drew Barrymore shares 'raw' photo - and sparks a huge reaction

Drew Barrymore took some time for reflection this weekend and shared a striking photo with her fans as she focused on her wellbeing. The candid image shows Drew lying on her side and resting her head on her arm. Totally makeup-free and with her hair tied up, the actress's natural beauty shines through as she looks expressionless at the camera.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Wack 100 Fires Back At Meek Mill: "We Just Watched Him Get Marked Out"

The residual effects of Wack 100 and Tekashi 6ix9ine's sit-down conversation are still being felt weeks later. The infamous Brooklyn rapper and the West Coast music executive attempted to find a common ground which seems to be their mutual disdain towards Meek Mill. Most recently, Meek called out Wack in an attempt to host a "gangsta meeting" alongside Minister Louis Farrakhan.
TennisHipHopDX.com

Kevin Hart Has No Mercy For Meek Mill's Fuzzy Dunlop Fashion Sense

Meek Mill has caught plenty of jokes on social media from his tweets to Instagram and more. After sharing a photo of himself on Thursday (August 19), fellow Philadelphian and noted roast master Kevin Hart had to step in the comments and flame the Dreamchasers rapper for a good laugh.

Comments / 0

Community Policy