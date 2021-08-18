Chance The Rapper Explains How He Saved His Marriage During The Pandemic
Sometimes, love just isn't enough. Chance The Rapper seriously loves his wife... but you all already knew that. Despite the love they share for one another, the Chicago rapper explained during a recent interview with Desus & Mero that his marriage was on the rocks during the pandemic. He explained how he was able to pick things back up with his wife, Kirsten Corley, telling the hosts that they're better than ever now.www.hotnewhiphop.com
