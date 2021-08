Last month, the New York Rangers acquired the signing rights of forward Barclay Goodrow for a 2022 seventh-round pick. He was expected to have plenty of takers, so the Rangers opted to get ahead of the game and take a gamble. It ended up working out for them, as the Rangers of course then signed him to a six-year extension. It will have an Average Annual Value (AAV) of $3,641,667, so it is more expensive than what people would have expected.