While trending haircuts come and go and certain hair colors feel more seasonal than others, there's a certain hairstyle that people search for all year round: the best one for thin hair. Sure, it's vague, but it's undeniable that our quest for thicker-looking hair is timeless. And between seeking out the best strand-boosting products to the colors that actually look good on finer hair, we've been really getting our heads down here at Who What Wear to find out what works.