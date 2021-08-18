Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Granger, IN

Public invited to welcome home local Olympian Sarah Hildebrandt

By Maura Johnson
abc57.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – The public is invited to celebrate bronze medalist Sarah Hildebrandt at a welcome home celebration on August 25 at Urban Swirl & Scoop in Granger. There will be a parade, free ice cream, and a chance to meet the Tokyo Olympian from 6:45 – 9 p.m. next Wednesday.

www.abc57.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granger, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Hildebrandt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympian#Welcome Home#Tokyo#Urban Swirl Scoop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans but...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

'Unfair and unjust' - a bitter Cuomo says farewell to New Yorkers

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - In his final public remarks as governor of New York on Monday, Andrew Cuomo complained about what he called the unfairness of the state investigation that concluded he sexually harassed women who worked for him. After two women went public with accounts of harassment,...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy