Big Tex will not wear a mask at the State Fair of Texas in 2021 — here’s why
When Big Tex bellows “howdy, folks!” at the State Fair of Texas this fall, his mouth will not be covered with a mask. State Fair of Texas spokeswoman Karissa Condoianis says the tall, animatronic cowboy doesn’t need one this year: “He is fully vaccinated, stands outdoors all 24 days of the State Fair, and at 55-feet tall, will be socially distanced from other fairgoers and fellow Tex Team members,” she said.www.dallasnews.com
