A Frank Conversation Between John Florence and Jordy Smith

The Santa Ana Literary Association will be presenting a new poem by a local poet every week this year. This week’s poem is ” Mirage and Horizon” by Greg Patrick. Nathaniel Hawthorne had once written that “moonlight is sculpture” and so it was an apparitional mirage of a poet nomad’s imagery, conjuring by incantation where poetry becomes spells…a vision recreated in dream’s own image from the desert of isolation. Like a lone sculptor who molds the divine from stone or the soloist who steps free of the strings to speak the words, the composer pacing with the lion in the music notes till he casts open the window of his hermitage just to see the stars and in promethean theft drawn from their celestial fire… for there are no kindred spirits below who remember and are heirs to that entrusted song.