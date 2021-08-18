Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

A Frank Conversation Between John Florence and Jordy Smith

By SURFER
surfer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis might be hard to believe, but John Florence and Jordy Smith get nervous during heats–on occasion. They also surf their best when they achieve a flow state. How do we know this? In the new Parallel Sea edit, created by friend and filmmaker Erik Knutson, Florence and Smith sit down (sat, actually–this was filmed back in March) talk chat about the competition–and all the good, the bad and the ugly baggage that comes along with performing on the world’s biggest stage. The convo was insightful and interesting–and well worth of watch.

www.surfer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Entertainmentsurfer.com

Explore Your Mind with Dane Gudauskas

Dane Gudauskas embodies the joy and magic of surfing. In his new film “Explore Your Mind”, created alongside the ever-talented filmmaker Alex Kilauano, Gudauskas tests out the form and flow of just about every shape imaginable. From a retro-inspired twinny to a hi-fi CI thruster to a glider, the boards Gudauskas rides will make you want to experiment with different ways of riding waves during your next session. Hit play above on to watch one of the most entertaining (and well-scored) surf films of the season.
Swimming & Surfingsurfer.com

Meet One of Bali’s Best Surfers

Rio Waida–the high-flying acrobat you see shredding Bali’s finest setups above–turned heads last month when he represented Indo in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. He followed up his performance in Japan by knocking Filipe Toledo out of the Corona Open Mexico. In short, Waida’s having a good year. Born and raised on the island of Bali, Waida has been groomed by world-class waves–and it shows. To find out more about Indo’s rising star, click play above.
SportsKerrang

Watch Olympic pro Sky Brown teach YUNGBLUD how to skate

Following her incredible bronze medal success at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Great Britain pro skateboarder Sky Brown – who is the youngest professional skater in the world at the age of 13 – has used her talents to try to help out YUNGBLUD. Sky met the musician – real name...
CelebritiesPopculture

'American Pickers' Star Danielle Colby Delights Fans With Raunchy Joke Amid Public Feud Between Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz

Danielle Colby is lightening up the mood with a raunchy joke amid the feud between her American Pickers co-stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz. The traveling reality star took to Instagram Sunday to make a dirty pun about a statue of a head she found on her expeditions, writing in the caption, "Look at what I found! It’s road head." As fans cracked up in the comments, Colby referred them to her website for more photos of time "spent with this magnificent creature" and on her adventures.
Entertainmentsurfer.com

What’s It Like To Compete On “The Ultimate Surfer”?

Koa Smith is a globe-trotting swell chaser known for his prowess in heavy barrels at Pipeline, Teahupo’o, and Skeleton Bay. Just absolutely terrifying waves. So, how does competing on “The Ultimate Surfer” compare? According to Smith, “It was the most intense competition that I’ve ever done…there were moments where I was shaking and almost blacking out with nerves.”
Santa Ana, CAnewsantaana.com

The Santa Ana Poem of the Week is “Mirage and Horizon” by Greg Patrick

The Santa Ana Literary Association will be presenting a new poem by a local poet every week this year. This week’s poem is ” Mirage and Horizon” by Greg Patrick. Nathaniel Hawthorne had once written that “moonlight is sculpture” and so it was an apparitional mirage of a poet nomad’s imagery, conjuring by incantation where poetry becomes spells…a vision recreated in dream’s own image from the desert of isolation. Like a lone sculptor who molds the divine from stone or the soloist who steps free of the strings to speak the words, the composer pacing with the lion in the music notes till he casts open the window of his hermitage just to see the stars and in promethean theft drawn from their celestial fire… for there are no kindred spirits below who remember and are heirs to that entrusted song.

Comments / 0

Community Policy