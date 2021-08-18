Cancel
Pruett’s cooldown lap: Indy road course

By Marshall Pruett
racer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom beating on his teammates at Nashville to beating up the field at Indianapolis, we just witnessed a classic Will Power turnaround at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The Team Penske veteran went from being placed on a week-long timeout by The Captain to earning the redemption required to stay in Roger Penske’s good graces. And despite his long tenure in the series, Power’s spirited performance was reminiscent of the dominant drives that marked the earlier stages of his career.

