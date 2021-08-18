SMAC Moving Coil Actuators Returns to Live Events with Pack Expo 2021
SMAC Moving Coil Actuators announced that they will be returning to live exhibitions with Pack Expo 2021 this September in Las Vegas. At Booth #1962 in the Central Hall, SMAC will be showing the first real cost-effective electric actuator replacement for air cylinders. The new LDL series linear actuator is a fully programmable electric actuator starting at $300; a serious consideration for pneumatic replacement in new designs. The company will also be showcasing key applications such as their patented capping solution, eject/divert/sorting, and a unique mechanical approach to high-speed leak testing.www.roboticstomorrow.com
