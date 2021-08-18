SMAC Moving Coil Actuators Returns to Live Events with Pack Expo 2021

Integrators looking to get more involved in the smart shading category should be sure to check out the Hunter Douglas during CEDIA Expo 2021, as the company is bringing its Custom Integrator Program back to the show floor this year in Indianapolis. Since launching the program at CEDIA Expo 2019, the Hunter Douglas Custom Integrator Program continues to expand both in participants and in benefits to dealers. At this year’s show, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the program and how it can help them embrace the smart shading category.