Las Vegas, NV

SMAC Moving Coil Actuators Returns to Live Events with Pack Expo 2021

roboticstomorrow.com
 5 days ago

SMAC Moving Coil Actuators announced that they will be returning to live exhibitions with Pack Expo 2021 this September in Las Vegas. At Booth #1962 in the Central Hall, SMAC will be showing the first real cost-effective electric actuator replacement for air cylinders. The new LDL series linear actuator is a fully programmable electric actuator starting at $300; a serious consideration for pneumatic replacement in new designs. The company will also be showcasing key applications such as their patented capping solution, eject/divert/sorting, and a unique mechanical approach to high-speed leak testing.

www.roboticstomorrow.com

