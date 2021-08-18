Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Runnels County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Runnels by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 13:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 13:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Runnels The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Coke County in west central Texas Northwestern Runnels County in west central Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 156 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, where between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Winters, Blackwell, Maverick, Bronte, Fort Chadbourne, Wingate, Tennyson, Wilmeth, Oak Creek Reservoir, Drasco and The Intersection Of Highway 208 And Ranch Road 2662.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wingate, TX
State
Texas State
City
Blackwell, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Bronte, TX
County
Runnels County, TX
City
Tennyson, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Central Texas#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Eastern Coke County#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

At least 3 babies born during Afghanistan evacuation operations

At least three babies have been born during the evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, according to the command overseeing the U.S. military airlift out of Kabul. One such birth was previously reported aboard a U.S. evacuation flight from from Doha, Qatar, that landed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy