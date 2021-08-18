Flood Advisory issued for Runnels by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 13:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 13:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Runnels The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Coke County in west central Texas Northwestern Runnels County in west central Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 156 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, where between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Winters, Blackwell, Maverick, Bronte, Fort Chadbourne, Wingate, Tennyson, Wilmeth, Oak Creek Reservoir, Drasco and The Intersection Of Highway 208 And Ranch Road 2662.alerts.weather.gov
