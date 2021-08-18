Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Robinhood’s crypto trading surges, as overall growth slows

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccYgV_0bVbKTk100

NEW YORK — (AP) — After helping a new generation of investors get into stocks, Robinhood is increasingly doing the same for cryptocurrencies.

More than $4 of every $10 that Robinhood Markets Inc. made in revenue during the spring came just from customers trading dogecoin, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Robinhood also said Wednesday that it lost $501.7 million, or $2.16 per share, compared with a profit of $57.6 million, or 9 cents per share, in last year’s second quarter. Most of the loss was due to accounting changes related to a fundraising round it undertook early this year.

The loss was no surprise after the company had earlier given preliminary estimated results for the quarter. The company’s slowdown in revenue growth was also expected — it more than halved to 131% from 309% in the first three months of the year — and the company again said revenue will likely drop in the summer from the spring.

But the degree of the sharp rise in crypto’s importance to Robinhood’s business was striking. Cryptocurrencies made up 41% of all of Robinhood’s $565.3 million in revenue in the quarter that ended June 30. That’s up from 17% in the first three months of the year and from just 3% at the start of last year. The spring marked the first quarter for Robinhood where new customers were more likely to make their first trade in cryptocurrencies rather than in stocks.

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said in a recent interview with The Associated Press that he wants the company to make it easy to trade any asset its customers are interested in, and that increasingly means crypto.

“They’re interested in exploring this new asset class,” he said. “So, no doubt, crypto has been very culturally relevant through the first six months of the year.”

Tenev also said he sees cryptocurrency companies as Robinhood’s competitors, just like other stock-trading brokerages. Coinbase, a publicly traded crypto exchange, said it had $1.9 billion in transaction revenue during the second quarter, versus Robinhood’s $233 million in crypto-related trading revenue.

With cryptocurrencies, Robinhood makes money by routing its customers’ trade orders to market makers. It’s similar to how Robinhood makes money from its customers trading stocks: It gets payments from Citadel Securities and other big trading firms after sending them the stock orders made by its customers.

Interest in cryptocurrencies surged in the early part of last quarter, leading to a frenzy of trading activity. Bitcoin hit $64,829 in April after starting the year at less than $30,000.

Even dogecoin, whose fans have been trying to help it shed its image as a joke cryptocurrency, soared. It got to 74 cents in May after starting the year at roughly half a penny. The majority of Robinhood's crypto-related revenue last quarter came from dogecoin, at 62%.

But cryptocurrencies are notoriously volatile, and their prices have continued to swing sharply since hitting those peaks. Bitcoin has since fallen back toward $45,000, and dogecoin has more than halved to roughly 30 cents.

That could hinder Robinhood’s revenue growth going forward. The company said Wednesday that its revenue will likely drop from the second quarter to the third.

“We expect seasonal headwinds and lower trading activity across the industry,” Chief Financial Officer Jason Warnick said in a conference call following the release of the quarter's results.

Trading for brokerages is typically busiest in the first half of the year, before fading in the second half, he said. Robinhood's revenue also does best when markets are volatile and customers are trading a lot, and the first two quarters of the year were punctuated by extreme volatility. In the first quarter, GameStop and other “meme stocks” soared to heights that professional investors called irrational, and cryptocurrencies had their own pop in the second quarter.

Worries about potentially slower growth helped send Robinhood shares down 8% in afterhours trading on Wednesday, after they rose 6.7% in the regular session to close at $49.80. Such swings are nothing new in the stock's young life.

Shares of Robinhood, which is based in Menlo Park, California, have veered between $33.25 and $85 since they began trading at $38 on July 29.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vlad Tenev
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Robinhood Markets Inc#The Associated Press#Crypto Exchange#Citadel Securities#Gamestop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Top Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2035

This mix of small- and large-cap stocks can turn a healthy initial investment into a life-altering amount of money. Time and again, Wall Street has demonstrated that it handsomely rewards patient investors. Despite the benchmark S&P 500 losing 34% of its value in a mere 33 calendar days during the first quarter of 2020, the index took less than 17 months to double in value following its bear-market bottom. In other words, buying great companies and allowing your investment thesis to play out over time continues to be a successful wealth-building strategy.
Stocksdailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Recaptures Trendline

The NASDAQ 100 initially fell on Friday but turned around to show signs of strength again as we closed at the very highs of the trading session. More importantly, we have recaptured a trendline that had previously been so important, and now it looks as if we are going to print the all-time highs rather soon.
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Undervalued Stocks to Buy After Moves Last Week

Motley Fool investors looking for some undervalued stocks need look no further. Undervalued stocks made major moves in the market. Not just from the share price, but through key fundamentals investors should be watching. Not simply popularity. So with that in mind, here are four undervalued stocks to consider. Tilray...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Buy This Stock Before It Becomes a Dividend Aristocrat

This derivatives exchange operator is highly and consistently profitable. It has raised its dividend consistently since 2011. A rumored buyout of a peer shouldn't directly affect the company's cash flow. There are few income stocks more elite than the Dividend Aristocrats. These are the rare S&P 500 component companies that...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $500? These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money

Buying and holding shares of growing companies is the easiest way to grow your money. Five Below, CuriosityStream, and Chegg are showing the characteristics of future winners. Turning $500 into $1,000 is not difficult. You don't need to follow a complicated strategy or chase speculative meme stocks to accomplish this. All you need to do is buy and hold shares of a fast-growing company with plenty of opportunities for further expansion and be patient.
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Robinhood Stock Dips After Crypto Boom Warning

Robinhood stock took a dip after the company warned investors of a short-lived revenue surge due to the crypto boom. Robinhood recently made the big step of becoming a publicly-traded company. The company barreled into the arena with 55 million shares debuting at $38. According to its first earnings report...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

PayPal’s Crypto Trading Services Now Available to UK Customers

After successful registration with UK’s top financial regulator, PayPal is all set to offer crypto trading facilities to its UK customers. Today, on August 23, financial giant PayPal Holdings Inc (NYSE: PYPL) announced that it expanding the scope of its crypto trading services outside America, and now in Britain. Meaning all UK-based customers of PayPal can buy, hold, and sell digital currencies starting this week.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Wall Street analysts bet on Robinhood's potential to add users

BENGALURU (Aug 23): Wall Street analysts on Monday took a largely upbeat view on Robinhood Markets Inc in their first ratings on the stock, as they bet on the online brokerage's ability to boost its user base, days after it warned of easing retail trading frenzy. At least six brokerages...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Dogecoin Risk Grows Larger for Robinhood’s Crypto Business: Q2 Filing

Dogecoin's celebrity followers are intent on memeing the crypto to the moon. Image: Shutterstock. Robinhood has again listed Dogecoin as a potential risk for the company; this time in its Q2 earnings report. Dogecoin alone made up 62% of Robinhood’s cryptocurrency revenue for the span. Dogecoin is one of the...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analysts Warn Of Q3 Slowdown In Robinhood's Doge-Reliant Growth

Financial analysts are anticipating a significant Q3 slowdown for Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) amid the company’s disclosure about crypto’s contribution to its second-quarter financial earnings. What Happened: In an investor note, Wolfe Research’s analyst Steven Chubak has warned to “beware of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) given its outsized contribution. As...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Crypto Market Report: Funding Rates Point to Improving Investor Sentiment

As noted in the report from Blockstream, Bitcoin is currently on pace “to finish on the top end of this week’s range for the fifth weekly win in a row.” Oscillation around the 200-day moving average “continued with Bitcoin breaking higher into the end of the week despite a nine-month high in the USD and a dump in global [stocks] on taper concerns,” the report added.
StocksNew York Post

Robinhood shares drop as company warns trading activity will slow

Robinhood’s stock tumbled more than 9 percent after the free stock-trading app warned a trading frenzy that powered its latest quarterly results appears to be waning. The Silicon Valley-based company said its second-quarter revenue more than doubled to $565 million — but mostly because of an explosion in crypto trading, a famously volatile space that could slow or face a regulatory crackdown at any time.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Robinhood shareholders want crypto wallets and a hat

Retail shareholders of crypto-friendly trading app Robinhood are demanding a crypto wallet along with a branded hat and hoodie, a public shareholders questionnaire revealed. The public question crowdsourcing platform Say, which was Robinhood’s first purchase after it went public, enabled retail shareholders of Robinhood to ask and upvote questions in a Reddit-style interface. “Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call,” Say explained.
StocksFOXBusiness

Robinhood signals trading slowdown despite strong second quarter revenue boosted by crypto

Shares of Robinhood are down more than 12% in the premarket as the company is bracing for a slowdown despite reporting strong second quarter revenue on Wednesday. The commission-free trading app, which rose to popularity earlier this year as a result of the trading frenzy surrounding meme stocks like GameStop and AMC, posted a net loss of $502 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, compared with net income of $58 million, or 9 cents per diluted share, a year ago. Total net revenues surged 131% to $565 million, compared to $244 million during the same period a year ago.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Five New Altcoins Launch Across Coinbase’s Crypto Trading Platforms

Five new altcoins are now available across Coinbase’s crypto trading platforms. The customers of the top US-based crypto exchange can now buy and sell Axie Infinity (AXS), Request (REQ), TrueFi (TRU), Quickswap (QUICK) and Wrapped Luna (WLUNA) across the firm’s website and apps as well as on Coinbase Pro. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy