New Vision Breathes Life Into Tallman Beach & Pool Club

Concessionaire Jason Donofrio Steps Up Food, Music And Operations To Make Enterprise Profitable. A reboot at Tallman Beach and Pool Club has breathed new life into a Rockland County asset that has been through a metamorphosis over the past five years. Jason Donofrio, a concessionaire at Rockland State Park, has partnered with Billy Procida, to take the Piermont facility to the next level by mixing up the food, beverage, and music offerings, as well as improving operations and infrastructure.