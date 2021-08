A new program created by Cole Stauss makes analyzing trades easy. Let’s look into the St. Louis Cardinals’ past and see how the general managers fared. There are few things more enticing in baseball than seeing teams pull off blockbuster trades and looking years later at how those trades panned out. Lately, St. Louis Cardinals fans have been watching in agony as their former players have found success with other teams. This program can determine how much WAR was gained and lost with each trade. It goes back to 1954, so let’s see how the front office has done since then.