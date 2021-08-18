BREAKING DISNEY PARKS NEWS: New Disney Genie Service Replaces FastPass & More This Fall
We’ll walk you through our current understanding of what Disney Genie is, how it works, the up-charge options, and some early thoughts on how this will make the park experience better or worse for guests. We also encourage you to share your own thoughts on the upcoming service. It’s all too easy for us to jump to conclusions on something that changes the park experience this fundamentally, so we are trying our hardest to stay measured as this all sinks in.www.micechat.com
Comments / 0