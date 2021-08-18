Cancel
Seattle Doctor Says Unvaccinated People Are Testing Healthcare Workers' Resiliency

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Dr. Sachita Shah, an emergency room physician in Seattle, Wash., about the latest surge in coronavirus cases. In Seattle, the reality of the current COVID-19 surge is pretty grim. With the delta variant everywhere, hospitals again are reaching their limits. Nonemergency surgeries are being put on hold. Well, we have been checking in on Washington periodically as the first state to confirm a case of the coronavirus back in January 2020. And we've been checking in with Dr. Sachita Shah. She's an emergency physician at Harborview Medical Center there in Seattle.

