Every day, more and more hospital beds fill up with Covid-19 patients in our region and around the country. But could a third shot keep vaccinated people out of those beds?. Dr. Gregory Beard, the Medical Director of Trauma and Critical Care and Vice President of Medical Affairs of UPMC Hamot explained, "Vaccination of both the primary vaccination and if and when the booster doses become available is critical to prevent illness, hospitalization and to help prevent overwhelming our health care system both in this country and across the world."