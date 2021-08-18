Cancel
Tim Robbins Joins 'Wool' Series Adaptation at Apple

By Joe Otterson
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobbins will star alongside previously announced cast member Rebecca Ferguson. “Wool” is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.

