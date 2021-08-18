Tim Robbins Joins 'Wool' Series Adaptation at Apple

Nearly a month after learning that Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) would direct the first two episodes of the series and serve as executive producer, AMC and AMC+ have found their Lestat for their upcoming adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire. With showrunner Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Weeds) writing and executive producing, Australian actor Sam Reid (Lambs of God, The Hunting) is set for the series regular role. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) will also executive produce, with Rice and Christopher Rice also executive producing. AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- including Interview With the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming.